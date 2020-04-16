In 1917, Vladimir Lenin returned to Russia in a sealed train after years in exile.
In 1943, Swiss chemist Albert Hofmann discovered the hallucinogenic effects of LSD.
In 1947, a fertilizer explosion during the loading of the freighter Grandcamp at a pier in Texas City, Texas, left more than 500 dead.
In 1963, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. penned his famous “Letter From Birmingham City Jail.”
In 2007, a gunman killed 32 people in a shooting spree on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, Virginia.