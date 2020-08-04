"Patriotism is a kind of religion; it is the egg from which wars are hatched." — Guy de Maupassant, "My Uncle Sosthenes"
MOST POPULAR
-
Family members of Williams County's first coronavirus death speak out
-
Couple found dead at Tioga farmstead, police don't suspect a crime
-
McKenzie County woman in her 20s dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
-
Western Dakota Association announces changes for fall high school sports
-
Bruce & Corrine Kjelvik, 79
-
Micah Haase, 34
-
Man accused of seriously injuring 3-month-old infant
-
District 8 releases draft plan for new school year
-
Commission holds first meeting in John Kautzman Chamber Room
-
3 MHA officials facing federal bribery charges