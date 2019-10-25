On behalf of the City of Williston, I invite you to the ribbon cutting and open house at our new Williston Public Works and Engineering Building on Wednesday, November 6 from 2-4 p.m. This recently opened facility is located at 1121 5th St E.
The grand opening celebration is another important milestone for the City of Williston as we prepare for the future of our community. The new facility replaces to the former Gene Emory Public Works Building which is temporarily housing City Hall employees and services. It also allows the City to vacate a number of commercial rental spaces in Williston and put nearly everything and everyone under one roof.
The facility has done very well at accommodating the City’s needs and services since it opened in mid-September; from providing ample parking and maintenance space. meeting and training rooms, administrative space and much more.
We are pleased with the design and ability of the building to provide a modern workplace for our employees and community that seeks their services. I am particularly proud of the new space for family members who are seeking cemetery plots. The facility has a nice meeting space and modern technology to assist people who are planning burials.
I invite you to come to the grand opening on November 6; we will serve light refreshments, provide a short program and offer tours of the facility. The ribbon cutting will be held at 2 p.m. followed by the open house.