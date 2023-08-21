In case you weren’t aware, last spring the North Dakota Legislature avoided helping all North Dakota school children by denying them school meals. While some ground was gained and income eligibility limits were increased, more should have been done. This disappointment is compounded by news of a substantial surplus in the state's general fund tax revenues. The Legislature's projection of a $166 million surplus above initial estimates underscores the missed chance to invest in our children's well-being.

According to the ND Kids Count 2023 Legislative session: Children’s Well-Being Report, about 81,000 children in North Dakota could have benefited from the original school meals legislation, countering food insecurity. These children deserve a bright future; proper nutrition is crucial for that to be a reality.



