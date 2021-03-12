As educators in North Dakota, it is our charge to assist students in the research and development of ideas.
To that end, our undertaking leads us in the pursuance of fact based, statistically supported information. I would urge our Senators and Representatives to follow the same practice by reviewing the available data before voting on any bill that may impede future actions to preserve public health in the great state of North Dakota.
Our North Dakota House of Representatives recently passed House Bill 1323 on a 50-44 vote. This bill prohibits the use of face masks, shields or coverings as a condition of entry for publicly funded institutions. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jeff Hoverson, argued that there is no proof of masks working to slow the spread of COVID-19. After reviewing the data published by the NY Times, the CDC and the ND Health Department, we can see that the mask mandate issued by the state of North Dakota paid nearly immediate dividends. The mask mandate was issued on Nov. 13, and on that date sources reported 1,429 new cases. By the expiration, Jan. 18, the reported number of new cases was 70. The ND health tracking website offers a very similar analysis with the graphs that track active cases. Finally, the CDC clearly sees masks as an important aid in controlling the virus and have an immense amount of information regarding this very topic!
Schools across the state have struggled with being prepared and active in the battle against COVID-19. Understanding the research and knowing the proportionate risk education settings are in, our school instituted a mask mandate as a part of our safe school reopening plan. It was supported by our teachers, board members and parents/guardians. Though, at times, the support has been hesitant, we all wanted to be in school. The only whole school response we have needed to take was one week after school opened, while we were still adjusting the details of our mask procedures and the first sports resumed. Since then, our entire educational population has settled into mask requirements for each situation that we deal with as a school. The masks have become routine and our statistics have shown the benefit. Positive cases have dropped steadily into almost non-existence and we haven’t missed any more days in the classroom.
Masks do not prevent the virus or halt its spreading entirely, but they do aid the ability of a community to slow the spread of airborne viruses and are proven as effective personal protective equipment. Masks are a part of a bigger total solution that includes social distancing, hand washing and work station sanitation. I urge the representative bodies of North Dakota to consider those points and legislate in the same fashion. With Bill 1323, local communities are actually restricted from doing what we feel is necessary and good for the health and safety of our people. I appreciate the time that has been given to my words and hope that our representative bodies show the students of North Dakota a response that comes from research and reason.
Brent Stanek, Bill Jorgensen, Anna Hoffman, David Petersen, Steve Morben and Melani McGillivray
Trenton