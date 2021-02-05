This is in response to you commentary on 2-3-2021 "Williston should repeal pit bull ban." I strongly disagree with your conclusion.
My family and I, along with several neighbors, sought help from the Williston City Commission in the early 1980's to deal with pit bull problems in our neighborhood. The city commision passed this ordinance as a response. I assume the city attorney at the time came up with the specific language after researching the issue. I am asking the current city commision to keep the law in place and vigorously defend it against this lawsuit.
Our action came about because one of our neighbors had three pit bulls, one of which (let's call him "Fido") was vicious but supposedly always constrained with an unbreakable chain. However, Fido would occasionally get loose and attack other animals.
One evening Fido attacked our cat on our front porch. Although we were able to rescue our cat Fido did extensive damage to its face. The veterinarian was able to save it but her face and nose suffered permanent damage. A few minutes before the attack my toddler son had been on the porch playing with his sister and the cat. His sister, about nine years old, was traumatized by the incident, to say the least; it was her favorite cat.
After discussing the incident with neighbors we learned there were more incidents involving Fido. We parents were afraid for our children and our children were afraid of Fido. In response we asked the city commission to ban the pit bulls as had been done in hundreds of other American cities.
In July 2019 there was an incident of pit bulls attacking a babysitter and children at the Rickard School playground. The herald ran several articles about the incident, as did other area newspapers. I would strongly suggest anyone interested in this lawsuit Google "Williston dog attacks" and read the stories of that incident before asking the commision to repeal this pit bull ban.
Bill Thomas
Williston