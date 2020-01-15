Why did the state engineer appeal the Wilkinson case if he’s retiring in March?
The filing of the appeal by the North Dakota State Engineer in the Wilkinson case regarding private property and an unconstitutional taking of private property is a frivolous and malicious appeal.
This last hour and desperate appeal to the North Dakota Supreme Court is now perfectly clear and malicious actions by the State and the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the ND Land Board. It is too convenient that the appeal is filed and then 90 days later the appellant decides to retire from public service.
This is abuse of power and abuse of the judicial system, not to mention the constitutional violations by the NDAG’s office. Both Federal and State.
It puts taxpayers at risk for judicial tyranny. Wayne Stenehjem should explain his legal justification for the appeal or he needs to resign and step down as attorney general.
Edward P. Lynch