In the Nov. 1 edition of the Williston Herald, North Dakota’s Senate majority leader was addressing the need for more schools to keep pace with the growth in the Williston Basin and paying for it with the Legacy Fund.
This is the same majority leader that was on board with taking 30% from the state’s gross production (GPT) tax to establish the Legacy Fund, knowing full well the GPT was established, in lieu of local taxes, to pay for the many impacts from oil and gas exploration.
The Senate majority leader is quoted saying this on his proposed school funding idea. “To see the big picture, you need to look out 10, 12 years at where you are going, because this is a vision.”
Makes me wonder why he and other ND legislators had such a lack of vision for the last 10 years when it came to adequately addressing all of the impacts from oil and gas development, including schools. The majority leader, formerly a director at the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce, went on to say “When people came to town, you know what they asked first? They asked what kind of schools do you have?” “We gotta have schools.”
Well…that’s Rich.
Steve Slocum
Williston