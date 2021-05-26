The North Dakota Safety Council is proud to be the lead agency for Operation Lifesaver of the Dakotas – a non-profit, public education program established to end collisions, injuries, and deaths at rail crossings. We encourage everyone to educate themselves about safe behaviors around tracks and trains.
Near-miss incidents for pedestrians and vehicles who walk or drive around railroad crossing gates as trains are approaching is alarming and increasing. Distractions such as headphones, cell phones and general inattentiveness contribute daily to near-miss incidents. Driving and walking around railroad gates is dangerous and irresponsible. No matter how harmless it may seem, these acts can lead to catastrophic incidents that leave an emotional impact on families, emergency responders, and train engineers. It is critical for pedestrians and drivers to pay attention around train tracks and crossings. Never assume you can beat a train.
When you see railroad tracks, ALWAYS expect a train. Freight and passenger trains do not travel on a predictable schedule. Trains have the right of way over ambulances, fire engines, cars, law enforcement and pedestrians. A typical locomotive weighs about 200 tons. When 100 railcars are added, the train can weigh 6,000 tons. The weight ratio of an automobile to a train is proportionate to a soda can and an automobile.
Cross tracks only at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings and obey all warning signals. Trains cannot stop quickly. A 100-car freight train traveling 55 miles per hour will need more than one mile to stop.
By raising awareness and working together, we can end injuries and deaths around trains. Learn more about Operation Lifesaver at ndsc.org.
Charles P. Clairmont
Executive Director
North Dakota Safety Council