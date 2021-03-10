What do you consider lethal? Would you ever consider driving to be lethal to your teen?
Vehicle crashes are the number one cause of injury-related death for teens in North Dakota, with most of those crashes being preventable. Through educational programs like Impact Teen Drivers, it’s possible to make driving less deadly for teens, and for everyone else on North Dakota roads.
Through a partnership with the North Dakota Department of Transportation, Vision Zero and the North Dakota Association of Counties, Impact Teen Drivers provides awareness and education to teenagers, their parents and community members about all facets of responsible driving. The goal is to reduce the number of injuries and deaths from the lack of taking personal responsibility while driving. The program is offered at no cost and employs a multifaceted approach to ensure we can best serve young drivers, educators and law enforcement with evidence-based education. However, COVID-19 has impacted our ability to reach young drivers in the classroom setting.
Impact Teen Drivers is excited to announce that we now offer an online module that allows us to get back into classrooms virtually since we can’t be there physically at this time. The online classroom offers our What Do You Consider Lethal hour-long presentation in an interactive and educational module. It also allows teachers, parents, driver’s ed instructors, etc. to use it in the classroom or assign the hour-long course as homework. Each student individually registers, completes the interactive course, takes the ending survey and submits the completion to their teachers via printout or email.
Recently, schools across the state received information from our Vision Zero Coordinators on how they can incorporate this online module into curriculum and school activities. We encourage parents to reach out to their school administrators to see if Impact Teen Drivers is being used within their districts. If you’re an administrator that did not receive materials, reach out to us to find out how to get started.
Everyone, including teens, traveling on North Dakota roads needs to take personal responsibility while driving to ensure the safety of their passengers and themselves. Through programs like Impact Teen Drivers, we can reduce serious injuries and fatalities to zero.
Ryan Gellner
West Fargo
Gellner is a Vision Zero Outreach Coordinator.