We were welcomed home
The Class of 1969 celebrated their 50th class reunion during WHS Homecoming festivities this past September. The following business were so generous as to contribute items and/or gift certificates to our class for door prizes and prizes for our trivia contest.
Books on Broadway Cooks on Main Little Muddy Gifts Ritter Brothers Sport About
We would also like to acknowledge the following for making our event a success and fun for all.
Big Ink, Eagen, MN — for the signs for the flatbed
Old Armory — for the use of their facility — ( We enjoyed so many high school dances there!) Old Junior High — for a tour of the Old Junior High School
WHS Principal Germundson- for our tour of the new Williston High School — (very impressive!) Williston Visitors Bureau — for name tags, signs, and bags
Williston Rural Fire Department — for the flatbed and chairs for the parade
The reunion committee under the guide of Val Anderson Eide did a fabulous job and made current Williston residents as well as out of towner’s feel welcomed and special.
Gathering for our reunion in Williston made us all very proud of our hometown, our education, and the direction Williston is taking to continue to make it a friendly, family orientated, and active community with solid North Dakotan values.
Mary Conlin-Warner Class of 1969