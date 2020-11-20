We face an upcoming vote on the proposed reorganization of School District 1 and School District 8 into new District 7. I write this letter in support of a yes vote for the merger.
I have retired after 41 years of law practice. My children have long since moved away from the Williston area. However, my parents were both schoolteachers at one time, and two of my three sisters were teachers. They always emphasized lifetime learning in our family. For the most part, such a concept has to be instilled in the formal school level, I believe. I continue to follow local education issues even though I have no family in the local schools at the present. Now as we fast forward to 2020, here we are one-fifth of the way through the 21st Century. We are continuing in a knowledge explosion era, accented by social media, computer research, digital imaging, high technology, and internet usage. I can sum this up in one word, change.
North Dakota, it seems, often likes to duplicate. Our liking for our own autonomy, our own school, our own sports team, etc. is often good, but can also be a detriment when it comes to the costs. In the pocketbook, a merger seems to have advantages through economies of scale. For example, we may be able to get by with fewer but better school buildings. We might have increased buying power, for supplies purchased in bulk, and for high technology items needed. We might be able to save on administration costs. There are many other ways which may or may not have been discussed at public meetings, but suffice it to say that these are some of the areas where a lower cost per pupil can be achieved.
More importantly in my mind, however, is the diversity in education needed for our current and future students. We have experienced tremendous growth in our area this past decade. We have had difficulty attracting new educators; in this case, bigger may be better, to pull in needed educators. In addition, we all want to provide the best education for our students. Back in my school days in Williston we had science and arts, and that was about it. Add in the arts, the technologies, the trades, and other areas available today, and you have this diversity, which will continue to expand. We most likely will be able to add new programs.
With a united front for the Williston area, i.e. one school district, rather than maintaining the status quo with the existing District 1 on one hand, and the surrounding District 8 on the other, we will find it much easier to confront all of this change and keep up with this diversity I mention above, and at the same time, cuts the cost per pupil. This move should also be a tremendous positive sign to families from out of our area who are looking at a move in our direction.
In summation, I urge the voters to support the proposed school district merger which is on the ballot for December 8. Vote “Yes”.
John H. MacMaster
Williston