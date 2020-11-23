I vote yes for all children. It just makes sense! As a D8 parent to a high school student, I know the importance of voting yes on Tuesday, Dec. 8!
I want my child and future D8 children to have access to Williston High School. They have so much to offer our students. They have proven curriculum with a huge variety of electives for my child to choose from. They have many extracurricular activities for my child to join in.
My high schooler wants to stay at WHS and have the same opportunities as her friends! She wants to be a Coyote not just this year, but next year too. And if the reorganization fails they may not be able to attend WHS next year, especially if D8 creates a high school of their own.
My children have thrived at WHS, being involved in fast-pitch softball, volleyball and high school hockey. The variety of high school counselors have been a blessing to my kids as well.
Now is the time to bring our school districts together! We as D8/D1 residents both work and play in Williston and call it our home! Let’s show our kids we want to work together and provide the best educational opportunities possible by voting yes on Dec. 8!
Lonnie Iverson
Williston