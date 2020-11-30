I am a resident of District 8 and I strongly urge a vote no on the reorganization Dec. 8.
Many of you are not aware:
A. D8 is operating in the black. D1 needs your tax dollars. Our taxes will go up. If District 007 goes into effect the stats already show a minimum of $2M deficit the first 4 years, and that was before Covid, dropping oil prices and the economy. We are fortunate in D8 to have a low tax base NOW. Many people move to rural areas because of low tax, school bussing, and school choice.
B. D8 owns land and is ready to build a High School.
C. D8 wants to remain a school district and wants to continue to control the quality of our children's education, the running of our District, and our taxes.
D. D8 is maintaining a high quality of educations with choices.
E. ND is an open enrollment state. We need to give parents/children the freedom to choose where they would like their child to attend school. That is why it is important to VOTE “NO”.
F. District 8 patrons will vote, “yes or “no” and District 1 patrons will have the same choice. It it passes we will no longer have a D8 of choice. It will pass to New 007 district.
G. D007 has no plans for new/existing buildings and no concrete plans for busing. All teachers and employees will have to apply for jobs.
H. How is it that every person running on the new school board is already a board member except 2 of them?
I. A takeover of D8 is being taken, help “top”the train. Proper planning has not been done. Covid has hit us all hard. Many are struggling to meet ends financially or loss of work. Do we want to walk into another mess of unknowns?
Vote “no” December 8. Get your Absentee Ballot through the County Auditor by calling 701-577-4500 or vote in person at the ARC on Dec. 8. Show your support, vote “no”.
Cathy Cartier
Williston