Vote no.
District 8 needs to remain a school district and stand on its own. Why join with District 1 when the district appears to be looking for financial gain? Is District 8 the golden goose?
This reorganization appears to be all about the money. If the reorganization passes, are you as a parent living out of town going to expect busing? How about your child in extracurricular activities, basketball, volleyball, etc.? Will they make the team? Will a larger school give them the extra help they may need in their classes? Will they just be a number? Will they meet friends?
What is wrong with choice? Keep District 8, and vote no. ND has open enrollment, thus if you live close to Williston and do desire your children to attend school there, do so — but don't wreck it for a family who choose to attend a smaller school.
The yes signs say “Vote Yes - lower taxes for everyone.” This is not true. Some people must like the “Vote NO“ signs because they are disappearing.
Did you know? Our ND State Constitution says “The legislative assembly shall provide for a uniform system of free public schools throughout the state, beginning with the primary and extending through all grades up to and including schools of higher education, except that the legislative assembly may authorize tuition, fees and service charges to assist in the financing of public schools of higher education.” North Dakota Const. Art VIII, § 2.
Call your legislators to find out why they are not following their oath? The State School's Land Trust Fund has about $6 billion and yet, our Legislature refuses to spend any of this on needed school facilities.
The plan started with the governor and District 1 representatives wanting the plan to go through. This was to be a vote of the people, and the interference is completely uncalled for. The Williams County Board that voted for the Land Transfers and the Reorganization all had a financial gain due to the fact they resided in those areas.
I went to District 8 schools as well as my daughters. There is nothing in this reorganization plan that will help D8. Vote No!
Charles Cartier
Williston