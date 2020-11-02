On Dec. 8, residents of school districts No. 1 and No. 8 will go to the polls to set the course for education in our community. The joining of the two school districts that serve our community has been debated for many years and now the decision will be put to the voters of the districts. I have long been an advocate of having just one district as I feel there are numerous reasons to unite. Let me share just of couple of them.
Financially it makes sense. One administration and the purchasing of supplies jointly saves dollars and makes sense. It’s my understanding that the construction of any new schools that are needed would be financed by a broader tax base reducing the burden.
Removing the ill placed boundary lines will serve students and families well. Traveling miles to attend a certain school when there is one next door is not in the best interest of anyone.
The old expression “United we stand, divided we fall” could be rephrased to “United we stand, divided we fail." Please join me in voting to combine the two districts on Dec. 8. We all stand to benefit from a united district!
E. Ward Koeser
Williston