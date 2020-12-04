I am the current president of the District 1 board, but I am writing today as a candidate for the District 7 school board, and I’d like to take a moment to talk about the tax impact of reorganization on our community.
If you are a D1 taxpayer, under reorganization, your taxes drop from 126.36 mills to 114.69 mills.
If you are a D8 taxpayer, your taxes increase from last year, from 83.54 mills to 95 mills.
But hold on! That’s not the whole story.
The District 8 of last year does not exist anymore, and can never exist again. Why? Because as part of the plan for reorganization, D8 transferred about 20% of its taxable valuation to other, outlying school districts that actually provided services to those areas, whereas D8 did not.
Those land transfers were approved by the state, they are done and over with. So the taxable valuation from last year, that’s a number that really is meaningless going forward.
The District 8 that exists now is not the same size as last year's, and it will never be that size ever again. So, to have the same amount of money that it had last year, District 8 has to increase taxes, plus the state funding formula requires District 8’s taxes to increase.
There is no way District 8 taxes will not go up next year. This is not something that can be debated. It’s the truth, no matter what some people want you to believe. The only question is, what do District 8 taxpayers get for their money?
Just to keep everything at where it was last year, with the same students and staff, D8 would have to raise its taxes to 108 mills. That’s higher than in the new D7!
But wait, there’s more! If there is no reorganization, D8 still doesn’t have a high school-so what will they do about that? The choice is simple-either you build one, which will add even more to that new tax rate, or you find ways to pay other districts to take those high school kids, and that would also cost money, meaning more tax hikes. But the nearest district that could take D8 high school students is District 1.
District 1 is not going to take any high school students from District 8 after this year, and cannot be required to do so. To be clear, that’s another area where the no voices want to distort the truth. District 8 cannot force District 1 to take District 8 high school students, a position that has been endorsed and supported by the North Dakota Department of Education.
So, the reality here is this: reorganization keeps D8 taxes lower than any other outcome, no matter what, and it gives D8 permanent access to a high school.
Voting yes is fiscally responsible. Yes, your taxes go up, but they go up the least amount possible, while giving permanent access to services which do not otherwise exist. Voting no raises your taxes, and gives you less services. So if you want to shoot yourself in both feet, vote no. If you want to pay the least amount of taxes you can, vote yes!
Thomas Kalil
Williston