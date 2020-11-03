On Dec. 8 patrons of School District No. 1 and School District No. 8 will be asked to vote on an initiative to reorganize the two school districts. Trustees, administrators, and stakeholders from both school districts, working in concert with state, county, and local governmental agencies, have worked diligently to gather statistical and anecdotal information to accurately portray the educational needs of both school districts and the impact to the communities they serve, now and into the future.
Based on these efforts and a well-considered reorganization plan, it is apparent that we have a unique opportunity to reduce the shadow of government and bureaucracy, and to do so with local input and valuing local control. The opportunity to reorganize school district operations will allow flexibility in managing future growth, support school choice, equalize tax burdens, and in general create a united local educational community.
Every generation has an obligation to provide a quality education for their children and for future generations. The opportunity for us to create a new school system will never be better, and never more necessary. If we lose this unique opportunity there will invariably be a greater future tax burden for citizens, more bureaucracy, and more inequity in educational opportunities for students.
We must continue to protect the future of education for our children and grandchildren, and by extension, the quality of life we enjoy in Williston. The educational need is real, the opportunity is real, and the timing is right. Please join me in Voting YES on December 8th. Every Child Matters. Every Vote Counts.
John Miller, Ed.D.
Williston
Editor's note: Miller is president of Williston State College