Patrons in District 8 and District 1 will have an opportunity to put kids first on Dec. 8 by voting yes on the proposed reorganization of the two school districts that service the Williston community.
I firmly believe the proposed reorganization is in the best interest of our students as well as all D8 residents. It is extremely important that voters make an informed decision based on facts; not fear! Let’s take a moment to discuss some of those facts.
Students in District 8 will permanently gain guaranteed access to a fully functioning high school with a broad array of electives and extracurricular activities. Sports, fine arts, career and technical education, dual credit, and advanced placement courses are just a few examples of the broad array of electives and extracurricular activities our students enjoy at Williston High School. District 8 students also currently enjoy the opportunity to earn scholarships thru the Coyote Foundation, which awarded approximately $80,000 last year. Let’s make sure those students continue to have those same opportunities that they deserve!
Gaining permanent access to a fully functioning high school is also a win for the taxpayers in District 8. Watford City opened a new 800 seat high school facility in 2016 for Grades 7 – 12 at a cost of approximately $53 million.
District 8 does not currently have funds in place to construct a brick and mortar high school facility to accommodate the number of students that it would need to serve in the future. District 8 would need to go out for a bond to construct a brick and mortar high school; thus increasing taxes on District 8 taxpayers. Operational costs in any school district are most expensive at the high school level. A separate high school in District 8 would substantially increase the operating costs within the District and likely lead to higher taxes to fund these additional operational costs.
There are many efficiencies to be gained in a combined district scenario. Economies of scale should lead to operational efficiencies and reduced costs moving forward. Schools can be constructed with less of a tax burden on an individual taxpayer by spreading the construction costs across a much larger tax base. Neighborhood schools become a possibility in the future rather than busing students 15 to 20 miles away when they live only blocks away from other schools.
In closing, my comments above are made from the perspective of a candidate for the Williston Basin School District #007 School Board.
I encourage patrons in both District 8 and District 1 to gather all of the facts regarding the proposed reorganization plan and not fall victim to the fear being spread by a small group of people who certainly do not have their facts straight. Vote yes Dec. 8 for the kids. They are counting on you to vote yes to provide them the best educational opportunities as possible. If you have any questions regarding the proposed reorganization, please do not hesitate to contact me.
Chris Jundt
Williston