This letter is in response to the letter in the 12-13-2020 paper written by the ASB Innovation Academy students.
First, the world is not running out of oil. We are finding new reserves every year. We are also getting more efficient at producing oil as technologies improve. Please visit the website eia.gov for more on this.
We are using hydropower, wind turbines and solar panels to produce energy now. Renewables contribute 11 percent of our energy needs. Of this 11 percent, in 2019 24 percent was wind, 22 percent was hydroelectric, and 9 percent was solar. Please see eia.gov, “U.S. Energy facts explained — consumption and production — U.S.”
We all want a clean environment. I believe the most important factor in a clean environment is prosperity. When we don’t have to worry about food and shelter, we can focus on our environment.
Air pollution is a local, rather than a national problem. When many people choose to live in a small area, such as Los Angeles, California, it can be a big problem. Air pollution is not a serious problem in North Dakota (except when the smoke from the forest fires finds its way here.)
Be inquisitive; be skeptical. Do your own research. Just because someone tells you “climate change” is a big problem does not make it so. Take everything with a grain of salt. Chicken Little was wrong — The sky is not falling.
Bill Thomas
Williston