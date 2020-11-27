Your local hospital is here in the good times and the bad, ensuring that excellent medical care is delivered with kindness to all. Chances are, the hospital has touched your life in some way through the births of new family members, lives improved through surgeries, lives saved through cancer treatments or stroke care or by any number of heroic actions performed here every day.
Begun by the Sisters of Mercy in 1920, our nonprofit hospital, now CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center, has evolved and served millions of patients throughout the last century. Created on a tradition of service and compassion, the sisters of Mercy built this institution in partnership with our community. Walking through the hospital you will see evidence of our foundresses and community supporters who stepped forwarded at vital times to bolster or advance care.
While central to this community, we are also part of something bigger and fiercely focused on building healthy communities. As part of CommonSpirit Health, our commitment to serve the common good is delivered through the dedicated work of thousands of physicians, advanced practice clinicians, nurses, and staff across 21 states, and by giving more than $4 billion annually in charity care, community benefits, and government program services.
Hospital funding is complicated and we know it can be difficult to understand the need for donations when hospital budgets and hospital bills are so high. Your hospital keeps its doors open and its lights on through a combination of government payments, insurance, patient self-pay, and a small host of other sources. Those monies fund hospital salaries, operating costs, and contribute to capital projects.
Vulnerabilities exist in the financial model of health care, and the pandemic has certainly brought those forward. Hospitals balance budgets and ensure care for all by blending a mix of procedures that either add or subtract from the financial health of the organization. The pandemic required us to reduce the types of elective procedures that help add to the financial health and increase procedures and supplies that subtract from the financial health of the hospital, thus creating a significant overall fiscal imbalance.
But glance around any patient room or treatment area and you will see the impact of philanthropy. Because of donors who partner with us, we can provide new equipment, programs, educate hospital staff, improve facilities, and provide extra comforts that would simply be unavailable without donor generosity.
There is no better time than right now to make a significant and positive impact on local health care. Your investments today will impact our mission now and in the future. Philanthropy is an action that expresses deep gratitude and care for yourself and your community. Your support and partnership with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston through philanthropy ensures that those living and working in the City of Williston and Northwest ND will continue to have access to quality, compassionate care close to home.
Join us in unleashing the power of our humanity.
Cyndy Aafedt, James Bervig, Jen Bingeman, Scott Ellis, Kari Everett, Cathy Kruse, Heidi Lee, Kirk Schoepp, Jeff Zarling
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation board of directors