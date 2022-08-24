Legalization of recreational marijuana is promoted as The Great Fix – it will “fix” backpain & black market drugs & tax revenue & drug convictions. The fact is that legalization opens a Pandora’s Box which will cost humans much in pain and death. Other locations such as Canada and Colorado are feeling this pain and are already backtracking their legalization laws.
I began to seriously question what pro-cannabis entities/advocates presented as “fact” or “a compassionate approach” after hearing S.A.M.’s Luke Niforatos. Luke spoke at Maryland’s cannabis hearings in Maryland’s Legislature in 2021 & 2022. This year during HB0001 testimony, Luke highlighted that the marijuana industry is spending north of $150 million to spin narrative & sway with lies. Luke pointed out the blatantly false marketing surrounding marijuana and marijuana products, such as those involving “dab”, “shatter” & “wax”. He says it’s impossible to inform voters in a given state of the dangers of unlimited potency THC products and child-oriented candies, cookies due to profit-seeking entities. In addition to learning facts & dispelling myths about marijuana products, Luke highlighted the dangers of driving impairment. The addiction that marijuana causes, impacts on youth, pregnant mothers, brain development, marijuana psychosis, The industry will pour money to keep the public from being edified on the science fact. Addiction rates, suicides, extremely high THC potency (which only Vermont has capped, but at unheard of 60% THC). Dozens of marijuana lobbyists are fighting to keep high-potency marijuana products.
Cult Battle
More than any other concern North Dakotans should have? This is not just a medical, criminal justice, religious, nor societal battle. This is a cultural battle where information is being kept from the public eye. It is being suppressed. Just as the LGBT agenda has no “goalposts” and overtly “delve” into every facet of life toward indoctrination of children, the marijuana industry has likewise targeted children with packaging, messaging, and “edibles”. In testimony in the Maryland House Judiciary, regarding legalization and liberalization of drug laws, a teenager once-addicted to marijuana said this:
“I was never a religious or spiritual person, but I started realizing people have a soul. And I realized I lost mine to marijuana. This is a REAL thing; people don’t talk about it oftentimes. This is silently affected a lot of youth...this legislation is going to create a lot more cases like mine....”
Jordan Davidson, former marijuana addict. He came back for testimony in 2022.
Legalization of a drug which intoxicates and alters perception of mental and physical faculties works to destroy society. It lessens the heights to which mankind can achieve. This teenager’s testimony mirrored that of others giving testimony in House Judiciary in 2021. The same type of testimony was given, be it by neuroscientists, parents of child-addicts, public health personnel and others, put faces with the stories of marijuana-related suicides, addiction, car accidents and deaths.
The harm caused by today’s marijuana is highlighted by suicidal ideation, prostitution, marijuana psychosis, child addiction and emergency room visits. Karen Randall, emergency room doctor, explained that states are not prepared for the trauma due to youth marijuana usage. In other testimony, a Colorado mom discussed leaving her area because the smoke & smell of marijuana was “everywhere we go”. She complained about predatory profiting on marijuana edibles, which are now being used by 8th graders. She spoke about she saw children graduating from marijuana (as a gateway drug) to other drugs such as “meth.”
Historic Levels of Addiction
Marijuana and hallucinogen use as well as high-intensity drinking among young adults reached all-time high in 2021.
Past-year, past-month, and daily marijuana use (use of marijuana on 20 or more occasions in the past 30 days) reached the highest levels ever recorded since these trends were first monitored in 1988.
Hallucinogen (included LSD, MDMA, mescaline, peyote, mushrooms, psilocybin, PCP) reached an all-time record use since the category was first surveyed in 1988.
Nefarious Politicians and Bad Actors
There are politicians who are expediting societal breakdown; permanent replacement population at the expense of Americans; and communism (sorry, that’s what it is when ensconced American freedoms are extinguished for the benefit of mob-mentality) via faux-outrage “criminal justice” concerns. Think about rogue prosecutors such as Baltimore’s federally-indicted Marilyn Mosby, who testified for legalization.).
Some clowns of the U.S. Senate have overtly lied to the American public. Majority leader Chuck Schumer(D) has said that addiction isn’t rising. Here is Schumer telling a bold-faced lie.
Schumer: “The overwhelming evidence from the states that have legalized cannabis is there has not been an increase in crime and has not been an increase in drug use”
Former U.S. congresswoman Donna Edwards(D) testified in Annapolis, for legalization.
Dems are united in keeping the wool pulled over the eyes of Americans.
But, honestly, what else would we expect from these politicians who are not concerned with America’s future. For instance, two homosexual Baltimore City/Montgomery County politicians didn’t just promote legalization of marijuana. They want to legalize ALL drugs. (Yes, ALL). And after legalization happens, their plan would be to
Then later look into how they can reduce childhood addiction (we have drug addicts as young as EIGHT years old in Baltimore),
Later look into vehicle fatalities (even as they openly acknowledged during hearings that Maryland will have additional fatalities);
Later they’ll look into how to keep our workplaces safe from drug users using extremely-high THC products;
Later they’ll look into how to keep crane operators, vehicle operators, law enforcement safe from on the job accidents fatalities.
These “men” don’t have children or an interest in what foul impact they’ll leave on society after they pass away.
Public Safety & Job Safety
Do North Dakotans want heavy machine operators using drugs?
“While the NTSB determined that drug use was not a factor, previous reports on the post-accident toxicology tests revealed the backhoe operator tested positive for cocaine, the track supervisor tested positive for codeine and morphine and the locomotive engineer tested positive for marijuana.”
“While the NTSB concluded that drugs did not contribute to the fatal accident near Chester, Pa., that left two track workers dead, it reflects a troubling trend of drug use within the rail industry.
FRA data show that 4.2 percent of railroaders involved with accidents in 2016 tested positive for drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, benzodiazepine, OxyContin, and morphine.
FRA led a crackdown on drugs within the rail industry following another fatal Northeast Corridor collision. On Jan. 4, 1987, Amtrak’s Colonial collided with a set of Conrail locomotives near Chase, Md. Sixteen people, including 14 passengers and two Amtrak employees, were killed. It was later discovered that the crew aboard Conrail locomotives had been under the influence of marijuana and had failed to stop at a red signal.”
Many workers do not want to work next to someone who may have been smoking marijuana before coming to work.
For the last several years, the problem of vehicle fatalities has led AAA to weigh in on the danger of driving under the influence of marijuana. They are consistent in their testimony on marijuana and driver fatalities.
What is more surprising in extremely progressive Maryland is that University of Maryland School of Medicine weighed in. Heart disease, schizophrenia, obesity, and on and on. A director from Center on Young Adult Health and Development at the University of Maryland School of Public Health highlighted that cannabis use clearly undermines academic performance and can derail a student’s pathway to success. In secondary school, substance use is associated with poor grades and high school dropout. The director provided 39 pages of testimony and 90 different references in opposition to legalization of marijuana.
An “information-only” testimony rife with “wonky” policy issues is how the State of Maryland’s own so-called “Medical Marijuana Commission” reacted to marijuana legalization, citing administrative troubles, conflicts of interest and disparate goals.
Legalization will bring much more harm to North Dakota
Legalizing weed will bring endless unwanted and unplanned consequences to North Dakota. Same for Maryland; it’s on the November ballot this year. A former marijuana addict who has testified in Annapolis presents a laundry list of problems and inconsistencies which would accompany legalization of marijuana. Things are getting worse already in Maryland. Businesses are closing every week here, businesses with histories going back 3, 4 and 5 generations. Maybe you’ve heard about the increased crime our state is experiencing. Lawlessness, drug use, and failing businesses. Larry Hogan has done nothing, nothing at all to improve Maryland and many Marylanders feel this way about this state as he travels across the country while hundreds of thousands of Marylanders try to work and survive and raise their children. Legalization is not a good path for North Dakota.