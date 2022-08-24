Purchase Access

Legalization of recreational marijuana is promoted as The Great Fix – it will “fix” backpain & black market drugs & tax revenue & drug convictions. The fact is that legalization opens a Pandora’s Box which will cost humans much in pain and death. Other locations such as Canada and Colorado are feeling this pain and are already backtracking their legalization laws.

I began to seriously question what pro-cannabis entities/advocates presented as “fact” or “a compassionate approach” after hearing S.A.M.’s Luke Niforatos. Luke spoke at Maryland’s cannabis hearings in Maryland’s Legislature in 2021 & 2022. This year during HB0001 testimony, Luke highlighted that the marijuana industry is spending north of $150 million to spin narrative & sway with lies. Luke pointed out the blatantly false marketing surrounding marijuana and marijuana products, such as those involving “dab”, “shatter” & “wax”. He says it’s impossible to inform voters in a given state of the dangers of unlimited potency THC products and child-oriented candies, cookies due to profit-seeking entities. In addition to learning facts & dispelling myths about marijuana products, Luke highlighted the dangers of driving impairment. The addiction that marijuana causes, impacts on youth, pregnant mothers, brain development, marijuana psychosis, The industry will pour money to keep the public from being edified on the science fact. Addiction rates, suicides, extremely high THC potency (which only Vermont has capped, but at unheard of 60% THC). Dozens of marijuana lobbyists are fighting to keep high-potency marijuana products.



