There is a cost to lies and omissions. “Stop the Steal” is a lie. When our Congressional team communicates with us they are omitting that it is a lie. The political standard cannot be what the crowd likes to get their vote. The political standard needs to be that voters are honored with the truth. When will they tell us in plain language that the election was fair?
Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Rep. Kelly Armstrong muddy their message with “there needs to be an election investigation.” This is a useful GOP talking point, but not reality. Republicans and Democrats turned out in record numbers. States did recounts. Local officials did what they were supposed to do; not the easy or political thing. Pressure was immense. Local officials did their jobs; courts did their jobs.
All the challenges came, and everyone did their job, not what was expedient or political. Congress did their job in the middle of the night after they had to run for their lives from the mob that our President mobilized to stop them and Vice President Mike Pence from doing their jobs. They were there. How can they not acknowledge what has happened? Did they not see insurgents, the injured or the dead?
Hope is the power to be optimistic when times look desperate. This past week our democracy looked desperate to our country and the world. How can the people of North Dakota unite and be hopeful if they mislead us? How can the country move forward if they are not willing to stand up for our democracy? It is time for them to step up and acknowledge that the election was fair. To heal we require their straightforward acknowledgement that the election was fair and not stolen.
Kaye Carlson
Grand Forks