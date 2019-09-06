I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our sponsors, all of the riders, and all of the clubs that came out to help, and make the Fire & Iron Station 116 14th Annual Fun Run the most successful ride we have had.
We had over 300 motorcycles with 352 riders in the books, and were able to top last years run of $40,000 with a little over $50,000 this year.
Not only will we be able to help the two children, to whom we dedicated the ride to, but we will also be able to send a child to MDA Summer Camp, The Ronald McDonald House, two boys will be able to go to Boy Scouts, and we will be able to help other families and charities in our community. We have also helped purchase an AED for Blacktail Dam.
Without your help we would not be able to do this.
From the bottom of my heart and all of the members of Fire & Iron MC Station 116, thank you
See you next year, Aug. 22, 2020.
Mike (Papa Chubby) Walters
Williston