Driving into Williston on 1804 from Lewis and Clark State Park on Memorial Day, we had a flat tire on our truck camper. We had just pulled over when an oil field truck passed us and turned around. The two men saw our problem. They immediately started getting the spare tire from under the truck and took off the flat. It was amazing! They had the knowledge and all the right tools. We were on our way in half an hour.
We want to give a huge heartfelt THANK YOU to the two Texans who work for Pumpco Oil Field Services. We feel so blessed they came along when they did.
Rich and Jane Studsrud
Williston