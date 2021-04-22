Words cannot express the thankfulness many of us feel after the fire north of Williston on April 3.
It is very heartwarming knowing Williston people come together in need whether it be a fire or other community needs. The many fire trucks, personnel, volunteers, family and to friends and neighbors plus others we never knew — thank you. Although pasture was burned, five homes were spared by the grace of God and His servants.
The wildfires moved faster than usual and were bigger than any any firefighters could recall from recent memory. The fire consumed a brush fire truck. Although three or four firefighters did suffer minor injuries, no lives were lost. The fire was believed to have been started by a bird that got electrocuted on a transformer box and fell to the base of the pole. The fire started 5 miles west of Highway 2 and burned about 1 ½ mile wide.
Thank you to all the many fire departments (local and others) plus the Highway Patrol, Sheriff's and Police Department. We also thank the various private freshwater trucks and many friends and family.
Williston and neighboring areas coming together for a purpose. Thank you!
We will continue to pray for rain.
Charles and Cathy Cartier
Williston