I was elated to see Terry Olson named winner of the 2021 Williston Chamber Western Star Award. Although prejudiced, I cannot think of a more deserving person to receive this award.
I met Terry in the Spring of 1982. He immediately impressed me with his enthusiasm, likeability, and his humor. The city, his church, and especially Williston State College have been fortunate to have him for 39 years.
Recently I saw an impressive aerial picture of WSC used to attract candidates for the president’s position at the college. Whew! I remember when the campus was only a dream and now look.
The campus should attract top presidential candidates and most of the areas high school graduates. On that campus photo, Terry’s footprints can be seen everywhere including the Well, dorm, athletic fields, and the overall campus. And probably the biggest footprint is the outstanding amount of financial assistance given to WSC and the students by the WSC Foundation.
Often forgotten and many times unnoticed, is Terry’s influence in attracting many WSC top alumni to return home to work and raise a family in Williston.
I have never met anyone who thinks so positive about what is possible and how to get it done.
It is too bad the 2021 Chamber Awards Banquet could not be held to give Terry a well-deserved THANK YOU.
Phil Rabon
Williston