I want to talk to you about the COVID-19 pandemic. Up until just recently we have been fortunate here in Northwestern North Dakota that our positive case numbers have been low. However, now we are seeing larger numbers of people becoming sick. We are seeing severe illness and death of loved ones in our communities. I am writing this to appeal to the residents of our communities to prevent more unnecessary unpleasant deaths. These deaths are hard on the patients and the families who are not able to be together. They are also difficult for the medical staff trying save these patients only to have their best efforts fail.
Protect those around you by wearing a mask, stay six feet away from others and wash your hands frequently. As we move into the holiday season it is especially important to avoid large gatherings. The life you save may be someone you love dearly. As information changes I ask you to look to trusted sources such as the North Dakota Department of Health, local healthcare providers and UMDHU for current information.
I want to end by saying I am thankful for those in our communities that are already taking precautions and protecting those around you. I appreciate the assistance UMDHU has received from partners and all of those in healthcare who are working long hours, stepping into new roles and giving their all to help their patients and community. By continuing to work together we will get through this.
Dr. Adducci, Upper Missouri District Health Unit Health Officer
Dr. Joseph Adducci, MD is a Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Williston, ND and has over 61 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine medical school in 1959.