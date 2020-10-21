My name is Heather Wheeler and I am on my second term as a board member of Williston Public School District No. 1, where I am vice president and a member of the reorganization committee between Districts 1 and 8.
On Wednesday Oct. 14, the State Board of Public Schools voted unanimously and approved the reorganization. It is now up to the voters of D1 and D8. The voters can now move this monumental decision to make us one district. Below is my statement of my support for the reorganization given to the state board.
I want to take a few moments to talk with you about my support in the reorganization of Williston Public School District 1 and Williams County Public School District 8. I am not alone in my support of this reorganization, many families within both schools districts have spoken with support on this matter. The voices have been loud and have been heard, which is why we are all here today.
Almost two years ago today, District 8 and District 1 came together to create a question to the public using the Thought Exchange app. The question was simple: What are the most important perspectives for us to consider as our districts collectively explore strategies to address growing enrollment? The answers were common in theme: come together, reorganize the districts, change the district lines, more options for learning, more funding for programs, and a secured High School experience for D8 students. With this question over 375 individuals participated and close to 20,000 rankings were made about the comments. It was very successful and has steered us to where we are today.
Over the last year I have heard many families and students who live in D8 want more choices in classes and technology at the middle school level and at the elementary level and the same goes for D1 in regards to more options in the agriculture industry. With that said, combining the two districts will give the choices and technology diversity that both families and students desire and deserve. With one district resources can be one vs two. With one district more opportunities will be available to students such as: individualized learning, technological education in robotics and coding, educational diversity in general education classes, sports and special education students will have access to more resources and opportunities.
After 70 years of two districts it is now time to come together as one. Now is the time to become a whole Williston community. We need to remove the lines of the districts, make it easier for families to know where their children will go to school because it will be one district. It is now time to offer more opportunities to all the children in our community, they are the next generation that will lead the way, and they will be making decisions for us one day. It’s time to remove the barriers of two districts and make us one solid community with one district serving all the children of Williston and the surrounding area.
I am asking that you approve the reorganization plan and allow the voters to make the final decision. The citizens of the two districts have spoken and we have listened. Just as the state has spoken to us about fixing funding; Williston Schools needs to be fixed first. We listened and are doing what the voters and parents want. One district: Williston Basin Public Schools #007.
I would also like to share that I am running for one of the seats for the new school board for the new Williston Basin Public Schools #007.
Heather Wheeler
Williston