Support children by demanding one school district
Hey kids, it looks like something good is coming your way in regards to K-12 education in Williams County! Myles Fisher and Chris Jundt have stepped forward on your behalf.
They both expressed themselves about consolidating District 1 and District 8 in calm and well-reasoned ways with the ultimate goal of quickly satisfying the educational needs of the students in both districts. Key word is quickly.
More should become more involved to get the best possible educational results for our kids. Every parent and grandparent of school age children must understand that right now is their time. Kids can’t vote though, so parents must take the lead. Kids can’t go out into the real world half educated, any more than they can go out into a January morning in North Dakota half dressed.
Two men have stepped up and I truly believe more will step up as well. When this happens in force, and I believe it will, only good things will happen for our kids.
Steve Slocum
Williston