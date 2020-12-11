We are students from the ASB Innovation Academy.
We would like to submit a story about renewable and affordable energy. This is for a school project. The story is that the world is running out of oil and we need to start using hydropower and solar panels and wind turbines by 2030 for electricity. That way the air won't be polluted and the world will be a lot safer and cleaner. When we use hydropower, wind turbines and solar panels we can save oil and save it for later when we need a lot of it, so the air will be safer and the world will be a lot cleaner. Thank you
Zaiden Singer and Eden Mortenson
Williston