I have four good reasons why I am voting yes for the school reorganization plan- Traysen, Cooper, Ethan and Sadie. Two of my grandchildren are in D1 and two are in D8. They represent out future and we need to provide kids with every opportunity for a quality education.
I have followed closely with the school reorganization planning process. I am impressed with the thoroughness, dedication and passion of the D1 and D8 boards, superintendents and business managers. They have utilized a well known and respected North Dakota expert in the area of school finance, Dr. Stremick. Likewise, they have sought out legal advice of attorneys and the expertise of the Williams County superintendent. The Williams County school study also provided a wealth of information from various experts.
The reorganization plan received high praise from the State Committee during the reorganization hearing. They approved that it go to a vote of the residents of each school district.
I would argue with anyone that says those involved in creating the plan do not have the best interest of the kids at heart. It is about more than just the money, It is about all the kids and providing them with the best opportunities we can as a community. It is about the kids.
This isn't an issue that D1 or D8 is better. Both districts bring to the table various strengths and weaknesses. One of the arguments I hear against the reorganization is they want to keep the "small family school environment." I have two grandchildren who attend Rickard Elementary in D1. The staff is amazing and it is truly a school "family" atmosphere .It isn't the location of the school, rather it is the people that create a school "family."
I know change is hard. I challenge all of us to seek out facts and not opinions when making the decision about a yes or no vote on December 8th. Imagine what we can accomplish as a united front. It won't happen overnight but I have complete faith in the reorganization plan, their ability to come up with a sound long-range plan and their ability to carry it forward. I have done my research. I'm sticking with the experts and my vote is a definitive YES!
Liz Bustad
Williston