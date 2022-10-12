North Dakotans will vote on a measure this fall to limit the governor and state legislators to two four-year terms. While some of us support term limits, others oppose. However, we unanimously agree that voters should reject this ill-conceived measure. Its overly restrictive design will result in worse not better leadership in our state's most important policy making body, the people's legislature.

The biggest problem with the measure is it robs voters of the right to elect legislators they continue to support. North Dakota has a part-time citizen legislature. These members meet every two years for 80 days or less, and attend some committee meetings during the interim. Most members serve in the legislature while holding down full-time jobs, teaching, managing businesses, and raising families. We have a true part-time citizen legislature and it is one of the greatest strengths of our state.



