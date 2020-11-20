As yet another wave of the pandemic wreaks havoc on our nation's health and economy, a great way to support each other locally is to Shop Small and Shop Safe.
There are many good reasons to shop small all year long, but supporting local businesses this holiday season is more important than ever. 62% of U.S. small businesses reported the need to see consumer spending return by the end of 2020 to stay in business, according to the Small Business Recovery Research conducted by American Express. If we want our favorite local businesses to remain in our communities when the pandemic is over, we need to spend money with them now.
That is why we are encouraging everyone to Shop Small and Shop Safe this holiday season. Take advantage of curbside pick-up options that your favorite shops have implemented. Many local shops have put inventory on their website or are sharing it on social media so that you can browse ahead of time, decreasing your time in the store. Gift cards to your favorite pubs and restaurants allow your loved ones a delicious evening of take-out at a later date. Other gift ideas include pre-paying for snow removal or other services, or paying for a newspaper subscription.
This year especially, share the love with your community and those you care about by shopping small and shopping safe.
Al Haut, U.S. Small Business Administration North Dakota District Director
Tiffany Ford, North Dakota Small Business Development Centers
Christy Dodd, North Dakota Women’s Business Centers
Wendy Klug, Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Dakotas
Del Carver, North Dakota SCORE Mentors