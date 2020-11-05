In regard to the letter by Ward Koeser’s comments on the District 1 and 8 merger, I’d like to offer some of my own comments and questions. I’m a taxpayer in and was educated in the Grenora School system and UND Williston. I represented Trenton, Grenora and part of the Williston School Districts for 12 years on the County Commission.
Why would District 8 give a huge amount of their district to District 1 after they told District 8 they would no longer educate their high school students, while giving nothing to Trenton who is already educating 100 of their students?
The fair and logical distribution would be this: Give District 1 everything north to the U.S. Highway 85 bypass intersection: 3 miles east then south to the river; Everything south & east of the west bypass route & east of Highway 85 from the U.S. 2 & 85 intersection south to the river. Everything else east of Highway 85 with the exception of three townships already ceded to Grenora would go to Ray and Tioga to be split on a north-south line to the river as they see fit.
Split the remainder west of Highway 85 to the Montana line along County Road 8 (13 mile road). Everything north to Grenora, south to Trenton. Trenton gets the new elementary and Round Prairie Schools. Along with the existing Trenton facility there may be room for all K-12 students. K-1 at Round Prairie, 2-6 at the new elementary and 7-12 at Trenton. Form a new seven-member board: three north of Highway 2, three south and one at large.
Everyone gains valuation. The new district has a high school. District 8 would still have representation. Before you vote to approve the proposed plan, please consider this idea. It’s fair and it works for and benefits everyone.
Martin Hanson
Williston