In light of the challenging year it has been, we would like to take the opportunity to make sure that our law enforcement officers and first responders know that we greatly appreciate the amazing job they do to keep our families, friends and community safe.
They put on their uniform every day and leave their home and families to protect us, never knowing what challenges and situations they will face. They are asked to do so much, and for the fact they do it so willingly, we are grateful.
We want to say thank you to you and your families for all that you do. We are praying for your safety as you serve and protect.
Stuart Langager, Greg Everson, Terry Oxendahl and Kristin Iverson
Thrivent Financial-Northwest Dakota Financial Associates of Williston