I have been here 25 years but the time has come for me to leave Williston.
I can't tell you how hard this has been for me. The last year has been traumatic to say the least. On the good side of things, I have been truly blessed in so many ways, by so many people. I wish I could name them all.
I have had wonderful neighbors, a great doctor and dentist, my Tuesday sisters and a network of unbelievable friends.
I may be leaving Williston, but Williston will not be leaving me. So, thank you Williston for sharing these 25 years with me. For eating my cookies, wearing my slippers and listening to me when I couldn't stop talking!
So it's "Goodbye Williston." You will always have a place in my heart.
With love,
Margret Sovid,
Williston