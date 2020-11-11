On Tuesday, Dec. 8, patrons of Williams County School District No. 8 will go the polls at the ARC to decide if they want to reorganize their school district with Williston Public School District No. 1. I believe reorganizing with D1 is the right thing to do for our students and all D8 residents.
It has been said for many years that D8’s taxes would “skyrocket” if we dissolved or reorganized with D1, but to my knowledge, no previous board seriously looked into the numbers.
Rather than speculate, the current D8 board took the initiative to hire a consultant, Dr. Paul Stremick, and find out exactly what the taxes and revenue would look like in these two scenarios, dissolution and reorganization. What the study found was that if D8 stayed separate the mills would have to be raised to 108 over the next six years in order to maintain current revenue levels of today. This is because of the North Dakota state funding mechanism labelled “transition minimum adjustment” that will be phasing out over the next six years.
This mechanism was designed to help school districts transition onto the new funding formula established by the state and it has significantly benefited D8 while it has been in place. These 108 mills do not include the cost of a new high school that D8 will undoubtedly have to build if we stay a separate district. The cost of a modest high school that would fit our needs would cost around $38,000,000.
Personally, I think 95 mills (only +11.46 from our current rate) to reorganize with D1 is a lot more appealing for D8 residents than staying separate when you consider the price of a new high school, the building’s associated operational costs, and staffing. Combine this with the fact we are going to lose approximately 23% of our annual revenue over the next six years as a result of the “transition minimum adjustment” funding phasing out. The tax increase from D8 current mills of 83.54 to a reorganized district’s mills of 95 for D8 residential property would be approximately $51.57 more a year per $100,000 of true and full value.
For Commercial/Agricultural land it would be approximately $28.65 more per year per $50,000 of true and full value. When you look at these numbers and consider the alternative option of staying separate, I think you will find that you will be better off in a reorganized district.
Unfortunately, there is a very small group that is trying to scare people into voting “no” by making unfounded statements that D8 does not benefit from the reorganization. This is ridiculous. D8 residents will be gaining ownership in an already built and operational high school, IT department, six elementary schools, a junior high school, and the newly opened Innovation Academy. D8 residents will have district borders that make sense and that are fair to all D8 residents, saving parents time and money. This reorganization will also bring down the price of building a new school for the individual taxpayer.
In closing I would like to mention that I am not a spokesperson for the D8 Board and I am a school board candidate for the new Williston Basin School District #7. I would encourage D8 residents to vote ‘Yes’ for the reorganization plan on Dec. 8. Vote ‘Yes’ for a stronger school district for our students and a more efficient use of your tax dollars. If you have any questions about reorganization, please feel free to contact me.
Kyle Renner
Williston