I would like to explain why I will vote yes on Dec. 8 to reorganize District 1 and District 8 into a unified District 7. I feel this reorganization needs to happen for our kids. The past is the past and we need to move on for our kid’s sake. It is not healthy to live in the past, but it is important for us to grow into the future.
I am sure everyone has heard the saying “two heads are better than one” and that is exactly what we are trying to do here. Sure, there are going to be things that we are not going to like because it is not exactly the way we want them. We must work together to make things better. Look at the two current school boards and two superintendents. We are putting our minds together to figure out the best way for the two districts to join. There have been many challenges the two boards took on. I guarantee that if they would not have been working together, this plan would not have happened as smoothly as it did. They have one common goal, to end the bickering that is being heard across the state.
When I hear the words “we are better separate,” I cringe inside every time. Why do I cringe you may ask?
The simple answer to that is the very reason I am here. I have attended many state superintendent meetings before I even considered taking the District 8 superintendent position. At those meetings I would hear superintendents talk about how nobody wants to come to either district. If that is the talk around the state by superintendents, I can only imagine what the talk is by other business owners.
Since I have been here, I have had several phone calls from superintendents across the state complementing our two districts on what has already been accomplished. I can only imagine what greatness is about to come when this reorganization passes.
Not only will reorganization help our kids to not have to live in this constant fight, imagine the great leaders the strongest district in the state could attract. Imagine how the two districts together can bring in better Professional Development for our administration and teachers.
Imagine what is going to happen when the new unified District 7 Professional Development improves our teachers. It can only improve our students. Imagine our students in District 8 not having to worry if they are going to have a school to go to after eighth grade. That itself, would relieve stress to me as a child and parent.
If you think District 8 should build their own high school, please look at what is going to happen in the future. First, there will need to be a bond passed to build the brick and mortar school. Now that all the reserves along with the bond will be spent for that building, we have the yearly expenses.
I know my expenses here are just rough estimates, and are not exact and are coming from my experiences of running a K-12 school for the last 5 years. The most expensive part of running a K-12 is the high school. Teachers alone with run roughly $2.4 million. Now you must look at all the other yearly expenses like Principal, secretaries, paras, custodians, teacher supplies, athletics, upkeep for athletic venues, building utilities, etc. I would estimate this to be roughly another $2.6 million bringing yearly expenses to roughly $5 million. When looking at the revenue side from adding the high schoolers back to the district, it would be roughly be $2 million.
That means the taxpayers are going to need to make up the other $3 million. Also remember that the district is going to be losing roughly $4 million over the next few years from the state because of the transition minimum payment. Please understand this is going to either greatly increase taxes or the district will have to look at cutting expenses somehow. I am sure we do not prefer either one but that is the facts.
As I continue to think, I could keep going on and on. I do feel this is going to help our students now and into the future. I also feel this will help our community to grow into the strongest community in this state. I am writing this on my own free will and ask for you to please join me in voting “yes” to unify our community on Dec. 8.
David Goetz
Williston
Editor's note: Goetz is the superintendent of Williams County Public School District No. 8.