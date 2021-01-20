Maybe the Herald should publish all the information on COVID. It's proven masks don't stop it, still wearing masks after getting vaccine. Why all of a sudden you can't use hydroxychloroquine and other useful meds to fight coronavirus. Seems the reporters are all of a sudden scared to do their jobs and investigate. Our congressmen even take the easy way out and go with the flow like sheep. Freedom isn't free!
Troy Johnson
Williston
Editor's note: While there is no definitive answer on how much protection face masks provide, a recent study published in The Lancet found face coverings can reduce the spread of COVID-19.