I would like to start by asking every eligible voter in Williams County to vote on December 8 or in advance for or against the school reorganization. We consider ourselves considerate, intelligent, responsible citizens, but only a small percentage exercising their right and responsibility to make the time or effort to vote. The election facing us is not an opportunity or responsibility that will come up again in a year, two years, five years or ten years. This is an election that will affect School District 1 and District 8 for many more years to come. Research the facts, do your due diligence, search out answers to tough questions and vote your decision for or against, but do it. Don't let this pass or fail without your input on a ballot, you may or may not agree with the outcome, but whatever it is, it is going to affect each of us for a long time to come.
Let me say that I have a lot of respect for any one willing to serve on a board; public or private; to make sometimes hard decisions that will not be met with agreement by all of the people all of the time, and whether I agree or disagree with the decisions, I do respect the individuals who have made the decision.
Now I would like to weigh in on the election at hand. I will be voting against the reorganization, not because I don't believe some changes need to be made in both districts, but because I believe the speed and quickness of the actions has not allowed all sides to be exposed and explained. Neither of the boards has much time invested in either of the districts to be making such rapid and radical changes so soon in their services to the districts.
It makes me a little, no; a lot nervous and apprehensive when an inexperienced group on both sides of an important issue put forth as much effort as has been put in to; convince that a positive vote so quickly, is so good for all involved, it must be right. Remember if something appears to be too good to be true, it probably isn't and there is another side to everything that some extra time and exposure would bring to light.
A couple of these quick decisions I've tried to follow with the District 8 board is the recent land transfers. I think a tax base of over $8 million is being transferred to a district that educates less than 10 of our district's students, but $0 of tax base is being transferred to a district that educates over 100 of our students. I've attended some of the meetings and still have difficulty understanding how this is fair, equitable or transparent to all affected districts.
Another topic I have had difficulty agreeing with is the proposal and already passed budget to District 8 for the next year. The previous year ended with approximately a 6 million dollar surplus in the budget transferred in a building fund, which I believe has about 20 million in it now. But the new budget is raised to include an additional approximate 5 million dollars more. At the budget hearing when questions were posed to the Superintendent, (also on board for less than six months at the time); as to why the increases in areas with no plans for expenditures; were told it doesn't matter where the expenses are proposed, the amounts can be moved to where ever the board decides to put them, but the bottom line of the 5 million dollar in increase was what the board was in favor of and the figure that was going to pass. I don't agree that in personal finances or business finance, or school board finance that this is a solid responsible decision with the economic times in our county and country at this time.
I've not heard what the financial status is of District 1 coming into this reorganization, but I hear it will make it easier to pass bonds to build up to four new schools, and if this is the case and District 1 is as frugal with it's tax income as District 8 has been, what is the need for more bonds to be passed. I believe District 8 income is a high percentage of tax on commercial, industrial and utilities; upwards of 70% and District 1's income is highly dependent on energy (oil income) 30%? With these conditions, doesn't it make more sense to cooperate and lean on the strengths of each other, than to reorganize into one and have all the eggs in one basket. Doesn't cooperation and respectful competition drive for improvement of all involved as in competition in sports, business, elective options, options make more sense. District 8 is already educating over 100 out of district students who choose to take advantage of open enrollment for the best education possible.
I would like to go much further with comparisons and pros and cons of reorganization or non-reorganization, but will close by hoping both District 1 and District 8 vote this down at this time to form a better and more equitable plan when we have all exercised our responsibility and right; to do it right. Please make your decision count by voting. We all need your participation to get our districts back on the right track of working together as cooperatives for the best for our students, rather than forcing an "our way or no way" attitude of going into their futures.
Bill Novak
Williston