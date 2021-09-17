Proposed socialist-style credit card regulations would harm North Dakota consumers
Things have been tough for a lot of folks lately. Between the shaky pandemic-battered economy, an uncertain job market, and rising inflation, the last thing North Dakotans need is for Congress to make day-to-day life even more expensive.
Yet that’s what a group of progressive lawmakers, led by Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, are planning to do.
They want to apply socialist-style price controls and excessive regulations to credit cards. Even though supporters claim the policies would help consumers, the reality is Americans would face higher costs. The only winners would be some of the biggest, richest companies in the world.
Sen. Durbin tried this once before…with calamitous consequences. His Durbin Amendment – part of the absurd 2010 Dodd-Frank Act – wrapped the debit card industry in red tape in a failed attempt to help low-income Americans and reduce the cost of retail purchases to consumers.
The Durbin Amendment turned out to be a fiasco that ripped off consumers and created a huge payday for businesses. Retailers, who were supposed to give customers price breaks in exchange for paying lower debit card fees, simply pocketed the money.
According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, more than three-quarters of retailers didn’t lower prices. One out of five businesses actually raised prices. To make matters worse, the Durbin Amendment cost the low-income Americans – the very people it promised to help – an additional $160 a year, on average.
Not surprisingly, if the same disastrous price caps and regulatory restrictions that the Durbin Amendment slapped on debit cards were applied to credit cards, it would harm consumers all over again. The policy would transfer an estimated $50 billion a year away from consumers and into the hands of some of the most profitable stores in the world.
Not only would the regulations fail to reduce the price of goods and services for customers, it would cause credit card costs to soar.
In Australia, where Durbin Amendment-type price controls have been applied to credit cards, there are virtually no fee-free cards. A basic credit card with no rewards typically costs Australian $60 a year in annual fees. Cards that offer modest travel rewards come in at about $420 annually. Here in America, not only are many credit cards free to own, banks actually pay the average credit card user $167 a year in rewards, bonuses and other freebies.
Americans will pay more, but get less out of their credit cards if Durbin, Sanders and other big government lawmakers get their way.
Credit card reward benefits, like cashback bonuses, airline miles and hotel points, have been slashed in places where price controls have been adopted.
The same would happen here in the U.S., but on a much larger scale.
North Dakota residents rack up nearly $90 million worth of combined credit card rewards annually, according to reports filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Much of that – including airline miles, free hotel nights and cashback rewards – would vanish if credit card regulations proposed by progressive Democrats become the law of the land. For many middle-class North Dakotans, fewer credit card rewards mean it’ll be tougher to afford family vacations, flights to visit loved ones and other expenses that can be “purchased” with credit card points.
Clearly, there’s no good reason – aside from kowtowing to lobbyists – that any member of Congress should support needless price controls and regulations on credit cards. What’s even more troubling, a second Durbin Amendment could mean China UnionPay, a state-owned Chinese payment network, could have control of your credit card transactions. If that sounds crazy, UnionPay is already routing your debit transactions under the original Durbin Amendment.
North Dakota’s own Kevin Cramer is considered a crucial vote in the U.S. Senate on the issue. If the progressive plan to harm consumers is to be defeated in the Democrat-controlled Senate, the Republican Senator will have to push back against the socialist schemes concocted by Durbin and Sanders.
In these tough times, struggling consumers simply can’t afford for Washington to hand big business billions of dollars by making credit cards more expensive.
Drew Johnson is a financial policy expert who serves as a government watchdog columnist for Newsmax.