Dear Editor,
When you google “what employers look for”, the first four article all share one skill in common: teamwork or collaboration. I seriously considered coming tonight to share a different message, but I realized that we need to be setting an example to the students in this area. Fighting gets us nowhere and does no one any good. It is time for collaboration, it is time to show the kids in Williams County that the adults that work for their best interest are able to work with others.
The more time we waste fighting about district boundaries or who has control is less time we have to prepare a united front to take to the state in 2021. I am done researching the processes of dissolution, reorganization and property transfers. I am choosing to shift my focus on the inequalities of how we fund school buildings in this state. I am choosing to spend my time figuring out why we have a bond approval rate in this state below 40% and why our state legislators think this is OK. I want answers from people like Representative Ertlet from Lisbon who stated that we were trying to get others to help pay for our bills, and how he didn’t look to others to pay his bills. Meanwhile, the western part of this state has been paying the state’s bills when their budget fell short.
Our battle is not with each other. Our battle is with a state that has been derelict in providing districts across the state a feasible way to fund new school buildings. I invite anyone from any district to join me in this undertaking. Whether you live in Williston, Minot, Dickinson, or even farther east in Tower City where Maple Valley School District experienced four failed school bonds, we need to be working together. We need to collaborate. We need to work as a team to be prepared to let the state know that every student in North Dakota deserves to be educated in a 21st century classroom regardless of where they live in this state.
Lisa Newson
Williston