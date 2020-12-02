Having been a part of District 8 and now District 1, I understand firsthand what is going on with regards to the school districts reorganization plan. I am in full support of combining these districts into one district that will benefit all the children in this community.
My family first moved here seven years ago and we were shocked to find out that the home we had purchased was in District 8. Hagan Elementary was right across the street! Even though there were currently five elementary schools within 3 miles of our home, we were supposed to bus/drive our kids 18 miles outside of town.
This did not make any sense to me, and so a neighbor and I decided to start the annexation of our property into District 1. Did you know, it took us 9 months to annex? It is a lengthy process that involves petitions, court hearings and even a hearing in Bismarck. Even now, ⅔ of our neighborhood is District 8, how confusing is that?! Lets eliminate all of the boundary line confusion for families and combine districts.
My family has absolutely loved living in Williston and we love this community. This town is growing and it’s time to make some adjustments. If there is one district, children will be able to attend a school that is in close proximity to their homes, they’ll be going to school with the neighbor kids and be able to build those relationships. Strong unified neighborhoods = a strong community! Vote yes on Dec. 8!
Nicky Moss
Williston