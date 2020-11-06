On Dec. 8, Williston residents have a unique opportunity to vote “Yes” for the reorganization of our D1 and D8 community school districts.
We have so many hard working and excellent students and they all deserve the best education that we can provide. This will be possible only by becoming “One Community and One District.” Together, we can better fund our schools, support our teachers, and give our kids a great education.
We encourage everyone to be part of our new Williston School District 7 and vote “Yes” on December 8th.
Dick McKennett, Marg McKennett and Marilyn McGinley,
Williston