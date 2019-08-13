Our Northern Plains Oyate WACIPI that was held at Trenton Lake on Aug. 3 and 4, 2019.
It was an exciting success. Our WACIPI (dance) are alcohol and drug free events. We have gotten several compliments from people enjoying it at Trenton Lake and watching the different dancers in their full regalia.
We had a couple of canoers from Thief River Falls stop in for the 2 days and then continues on to St. Louis. A couple from Portland, Oregon that heard of the event. We had two couples from Mexico that participated in one of our dances. A vendor that came down from Canada.
We are sharing our "thank you" to the numerous supporters that have helped us make this enjoyable event the success it turned out to be. They are Trenton Board Members, Western Co-Operative Credit Union, Horizon Resources, Williston STAR Fund, API, Williston Community Enhancement, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for letting us host some of our fundraising Indian Taco sales.
I am sorry if I have forgotten to mention someone who has helped us with this successful event.
Skip Miller
Trenton