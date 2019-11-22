There’s a new K9 at the Williston Police Department. Two-year-old Riddick is a new Police Service Dog. He and his handler, Officer John Pagano, recently graduated from training on November 8.
Riddick is a very friendly dog Police Service Dog who will help keep our streets and officers safer. He is a Belgian Malinois (slightly smaller than a German Shepherd) trained to find illicit drugs, missing people, bad guys and much more! Mals, as they are commonly called, are known to be driven, protective and highly intelligent. They are a preferred breed for military and law enforcement.
Riddick has been on the job since November 15. He and his handler recently graduated from a training program at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. The two worked together for six weeks before graduating on November 8.
I expect Riddick to be tremendous resource for WPD. His training has prepared him for a variety of things such as detection, tracking, apprehension and article search. While his primary duty is conducting drug searches; he will also be utilized to track missing people, articles and bad guys.
Riddick lives with Officer Pagano and spends his spare time playing with Pagano’s personal German Shepherd. When he is working, he conducts scans on vehicles. If your car contains illicit narcotics, he will find them.
Please help me welcome Riddick to Williston and the Williston Police Department.