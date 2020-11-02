I am writing in support of merging school districts 1 and 8. Our family moved to Williston in 1994. Our children have benefitted from having a strong school system providing them with a solid educational footing. They were all able to attend St. Joseph’s Elementary School through the sixth grade, then move across to the junior high, with all of it’s mold problems, and finally to the high school.
Our family knows the value of a strong school system. My mother was a teacher in Westby, Montana, and Jennifer’s parents were long-time educators in the Plentywood School System. Our children grew up with a very supportive family who stressed the importance of that early solid start.
We have seen the struggles here in Williston in building a new middle school and all the hard work and multiple efforts it took to fund that school. We have also seen all of the effort that went into building the new high school. Our community has grown tremendously in the last 10 years and we now have an opportunity to merge our two school districts and further enhance the educational system here in Williston. With a single strong school district, I see the opportunity to add more programs to our school system—the arts, sciences, trades—all would benefit from a larger system and give our students a much better start in life.
From a personal standpoint, I would like to see our school system become much stronger and diverse to provide my grandchildren even more opportunities than our children had. Having two of our children teaching in the middle school, I am very aware of the issues they have in providing the best educational experience they can.
From a professional and community standpoint, a strong school system is vital to recruit new families to our community, particularly trying to recruit physicians to our hospital and community. These new people looking at our community are also looking at the school system to see what educational opportunities their children will have.
I would encourage all of you to think about the long-term benefits of a unified school district and what this will do to benefit future generations of students.
Wayne L. Anderson, MD, FACS
Williston