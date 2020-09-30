I moved to Williston in September, 1945, right after my marriage to Clem.
I have spent the last 76 years in this community. After braving so many North Dakota winters, I am sad to announce that this past one has been my last.
Williston is an amazing community – full of so many good folks. You have befriended our family – laughed with us, celebrated with us and cried with us. Your support has meant the world to my family and me. I will miss you all.
We live in a special spot – where community is important, and neighbors become friends. We’ve leaned on each other and carried each other when necessary. I know that it will continue.
I am so sorry to not have had an opportunity to personally say “goodbye” to all my friends. I have cherished the time I’ve spent with each of you. Thank for you all your kindness and friendship shown to me and to my family over the years.
I may be gone, but I’ll still hold Williston in my heart forever. Be well, and God’s blessings to you and to Williston.
Pat Conlin
Niceville, Florida