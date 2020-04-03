I first met Linus Eder at St. Joseph’s after my family and I had moved to the area in 2009. He had a wonderful smile that made it easy to approach him, and as his big hands shook mine, he warmed my soul. I sensed he was a nostalgic type of friend, referenced in the Bible by "a sturdy shelter, a treasure beyond price, no amount can balance his worth." He told me how much he enjoyed my larger-than-usual family, and how fortunate I was. He had been married for 55 years until the death of his wife Ruth in 2007. I could sense how he longed for her, even after the 2 years since her passing. They too had produced and cultivated a beautiful family on faith, hope and love.
We would meet most weekends after the Mass and shake hands and visit a bit about family, his proud moments with grandchildren Kade and Aislinn, and their forthcoming pledges of marriage and the promise of great grandchildren. One thing after visiting with Linus was his fondness of family and a faith steeped in love.
Linus’s patriotism for our country we also shared, and I told him how much we appreciated his service during the Korean War. He was a distinguished young man during the Korean Conflict, receiving Outstanding Trainee of their company, as well as Outstanding Soldier of Company 552nd EBD. He never mentioned a word about these awards, but he did tell me how happy he was to have married ‘my Ruth’ before being shipped overseas in August of 1952.
He loved their home, situated just across from the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where he and Ruth raised their five children. He said, “Being so close to such a sacred place kept me grounded, and I didn’t have an excuse to miss Masses,” ending with his characteristic warmth and chuckle.
There finally came a time however, due to the necessity of a walker, and the increased "boom traffic" on his once peaceful frontage road, that he could not safely attend Mass.
A blessing for me during this period was meeting weekly to bring him Holy Communion and prayers of The Church. We would be seated, collected in silent and vocal prayer, offering up thankful hearts for our family’s health and for all those who needed spiritual support. We would pray The Rosary, a prayer devotion he loved so very much.
Afterwards, we would portion a fine cup of coffee and good conversation about his family, faith and life. He courteously provided a tour of the pictures of Ruth, their wedding picture where she, arrayed in white wedding dress was united with her soulmate, clothed in full military attire. He warmly combined our visits with the storied past of portraits of their children and grandchildren gloriously hung around the rooms. He paused over each memory and would softly pray, a practice that he kept through a daily trek within his home.
Linus told me about his years employed at The Williston Herald, retiring after 38 years, and then going back to work to help put the children through college. He did not mention any shortcomings with the staff, workload or salary. Though he did tell me how proud he was of the people he daily labored alongside and that each one of his family members being able to continue their education. He ended with a smile of completeness, having known and enjoyed the balance of work and supporting one’s family and the community. In his ineffable wisdom he knew the meaning that "man was meant for work, not work was meant for man."
I hadn’t seen Linus in a few years, and our last visit was a letter to each other. On March 28, just a few days ago, I awoke in the early morning with the thought of my gallant friend. I wrote in my diary that I wished to call him, especially during this pandemic of COVID-19, to let him know how he touched my life in such a profound way. I checked for his phone contact and without much success, I typed his name onto the internet search engine.
It was then that I read about his passing on March 25, 2020, three days prior, and a Feast Day of Mary’s Annunciation within The Church he loved so much. Saddened that I could not see or talk to him, I realized the blessing of his Kindred Spirit that had visited me. Although I read that there would be only a private funeral, Linus, in all of his benevolence had announced his entry into The Eternal Reward, prepared from a lifetime of charitable giving and genuine love, "Enter Linus into My Kingdom, My Good and Faithful Servant."
Deeply indebted and with gratitude,
Greg Corcoran